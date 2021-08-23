Mollywood Celebrities Mammootty And Mohanlal Receives UAE’s Golden Visa

Mollywood fan-favourites Mammootty and Mohanlal took to their social media accounts on Monday to share some exciting news. The duo received UAE’s golden visa and shared some pictures of themselves with the visa on Twitter. The two recently attended a wedding together in Dubai.

Mammootty and Mohanlal receive UAE’s golden visa

Mammootty took to his Twitter account on Monday to share a picture of himself with his all-new UAE’s golden visa. The actor expressed his gratitude to His Excellency (HE) Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi in his tweet. He captioned the picture, ‘My sincere gratitude to H E Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for my UAE Golden Visa! Many thanks to my brother @Yusuffali_MA for helping make this happen.’

Mohanlal also posted pictures on this Twitter handle to express his joy. He mentioned that he was ‘honoured’ on receiving UAE’s golden visa. He wrote on Twitter, ‘My grateful thanks to H E Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for bestowing upon me the Golden Visa for the UAE. Am indeed honoured. My gratitude also goes out to Mr @Yusuffali_MA for facilitating this.’

What makes the golden visa special is that it is a long-term residence visa. It came into being in 2019 when it was first launched by the UAE government to aid the development of the country. The UAE golden visa is valid for 10 years.

Most recently, Mohanlal took to his Instagram account on Onam 2021 to wish his fans and followers. He shared a picture of himself wearing traditional attire with a floral rangoli. He coupled the picture with the caption, ‘My heartfelt Thiruvonam wishes to all.’

Mohanlal also penned down a beautiful note for Mammootty, as the latter completed 50 years in the film industry. He referred to him as ‘Ichakka’ in the caption of the adorable picture he posted, which translates to big brother. The caption of his post read, ‘Today, my brother completes 50 glorious years in the film industry. I feel so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films and looking forward to many more. Congratulations Ichakka! @mammootty.’

Picture credits: Mammootty and Mohanlal-Instagram