Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt Is All Smiles As She Posts For First Time After Announcing Pregnancy

Alia Bhatt is seemingly over the moon as she gears up to welcome her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor took the internet by storm on June 27 as she announced her first pregnancy. While she is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, she recently took off some time to soak up the sun and wander in the midst of green fields.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt posted for the first time since she announced her pregnancy. The actor shared some pictures as she spent time amidst nature in Praia do Canal Nature Resort, Portugal. In one of the photos, a happy Alia Bhatt could be seen smiling at the camera while she donned a black hoodie jacket. She also gave a glimpse of her walk in the resort and seemingly had a fun time there.

As the actor enjoyed some alone time, she wrote, "Nothing a walk with yourself can’t fix."

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement

After a whirlwind romance of five years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The couple exchanged vows at their Vastu residence in the presence of their close family members and friends. On June 27, Alia Bhatt amazed her fans as she announced her first pregnancy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star dropped a picture of her on a hospital bed, while Ranbir Kapoor sat on her side. The two could be seen adoring their baby on a nearby monitor. Sharing the post, Alia wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon." Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and many Bollywood stars congratulated the couple via comment section. Alia's Heart Of Stone co-star Gal Gadot also sent her love.

As the couple received immense love from their family, friends and fans, Alia also penned a gratitude note via Instagram. Sharing a cute picture of her with Ranbir, She wrote, "Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you."

