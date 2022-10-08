Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu Begins Nursery Preparation, Actor Folds Baby Clothes In New Clip

It was in August when B'town actors and couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover surprised everyone by breaking their pregnancy news online. The couple recently hosted an intimate baby shower in Mumbai for their close family and friends when Bipasha wore a peach gown, while Karan wore a blue suit. The duo is all set to welcome their first child together for which the preparations have already begun, as evident from the video shared by Basu on her social media space.

Bipasha, who is currently all over the moon to welcome her baby, has begun her nursery preparations and in the latest video, shared by her, she could be seen folding baby clothes.

Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu folds 'tiny' baby clothes

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Bipasha Basu shared a glimpse of herself folding tiny baby clothes while sitting and relaxing in the bed. Stating that laundry is tedious, Basu wrote in the caption, "Baby laundry is tedious but fun. Washing, ironing and folding these teeny tiny clothes. Everything is so tiny. #mamatobe #nurseryprep."

The 43-year-old recently revealed that she is prepared and has made all arrangements for the arrival of her first baby with Karan Singh Grover. In a conversation with Harpers Bazaar, Bipasha stated that she even made an excel sheet to keep a track of the preparations, adding that Karan also made fun of her, but she wants everything to be perfect.

"Everything in our house now belongs to the baby. Everywhere is a ‘baby zone’. Nothing is for just me and Karan anymore!", she added.

Bipasha announced her pregnancy with Karan Singh Grover on 16 August 2022. The actor duo shared photos of themselves posing together as the former flaunted her baby bump. Take a look at it here:

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu