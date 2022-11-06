Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu Flaunts Baby Bump In Latest Pic With Karan Singh Grover; 'My World'

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are all set to embrace parenthood and constantly treat fans with glimpses of them relishing this phase. Shortly after dropping a picture from her maternity shoot, Bipasha shared a selfie with Karan as she flaunted her full-grown baby bump. The Jism actor could be seen smiling from ear to ear with Karan, exuding a pregnancy glow. For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan made their pregnancy announcement on August 16, thanking their fans for 'unconditional love'.

Bipasha Basu flaunts full-grown baby bump in latest pic with Karan Singh Grover

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, November 6, the Dhoom 2 actor dropped a selfie showing off her baby bump. Bipasha held Karan close as he caressed her belly. She captioned the post "My World." Take a look.

Bipasha recently posted a picture from her latest maternity photoshoot, wherein she sported a flowy bronze dress while cradling her baby bump. Penning a caption about self-love, the actor wrote, "Love yourself at all times. Love the body you live in."

The Bollywood couple surprised their fans with the pregnancy announcement on August 16. Alongside pictures from Bipasha's maternity shoot, they penned a note that read, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee."

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of Alone in 2015 and started dating. The duo tied the knot a year later in April 2016.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@BIPASHABASU