Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The duo met on the sets of the 2015 film Alone and tied the knot with each other on April 2016. After six years of marriage, the couple is soon going to embrace parenthood.

On 16 August 2022, Bipasha Basu took everyone by surprise after she announced that she is expecting her first child with husband-actor Karan Singh Grover. Days after announcing her pregnancy, recently, the mom-to-be headed to her social media handle and shared a new video post where she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

Bipasha Basu shares new video flaunting her baby bump

On Sunday, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a video. In the video, the 43-year-old actor is seen flaunting her baby bump while lying on the bed. Bipasha is donning a green noodle strap dress and is also seen gently placing her hand on the baby bump. Sharing the post, the Raaz actor wrote in the caption, "#mamatobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody #grateful #blessed. (sic)"

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announce their pregnancy

Earlier, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took to their respective Instagram handles to announce their first pregnancy. The couple shared beautiful photos and penned a sweet note. They wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three." They further wrote, "A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. (sic)"

The couple thanked their fans and wrote, "Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga. (sic)"

(Image: @bipashabasu/Instagram)