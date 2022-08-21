Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu Glows In Her Pregnancy Photoshoot With Husband Karan Singh Grover

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu took everyone by surprise after she announced that she is expecting her first child with husband-actor Karan Singh Grover. As the couple is rejoicing in one of the best phases of their lives, Basu uploaded a video on her social media space, thereby giving glimpses of their first pregnancy photoshoot. In the pictures, the Raaz actor could be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Bipasha Basu gives glimpses of her photoshoot with Karan Singh Grover

Taking to her Instagram handle on August 21, Bipasha took to her Instagram handle and shared a new video which consists of several new pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot. The clip saw the soon-to-be-mom dressed in white shirts as she flaunts her baby bump. The actor looks stunning as she smiles while posing for the pictures, while her husband Karan, who is standing next to her, couldn't stop looking at his wife. In one of the pictures, he could also be seen kissing her belly. Sharing the clip, Basu wrote, "#monkeylove #parentstobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody #blessed #grateful." Watch the video here:

Bipasha announced her pregnancy with Karan Singh Grover on 16 August 2022. The actor duo shared photos of themselves posing together as the former flaunted her baby bump. In the first image, Basu was seen wearing a white shirt and showing off her growing baby belly while her Alone co-star was seen staring at her and resting one hand on the bump. Take a look at it here:

Recently, the 43-year-old actor even opened up about how she felt when she found out that she was pregnant. As per Hindustan Times, Bipasha remembered how she and Karan (Singh Grover) ran to her mother’s house and she was the first person Bipasha wanted to tell, stating that it was her mother's dream that she and Karan have a baby. The Dhoom actor further stated, "I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this."

Basu said, "When you find a partner late in life and settle down late, as a person you are extremely mature and responsible and know when exactly you will be responsible enough to give birth to another life."

Image: @bipashabasu/Instagram