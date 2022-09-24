Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu Goofs Around With Hubby Karan; 'He'll Be A Dad Soon But...'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently expecting their first child together. The celebrity couple announced their pregnancy last month with a few pictures from their maternity photoshoot. Since then, they have been dropping some goofy and adorable clips and pictures on Instagram. Both Basu and Grover are avid social media users and often pull each other's legs. Now, a video of the couple from their recently-held baby shower is surfacing on the internet, in which the Raaz actor called Grover 'a baby.'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had an intimate baby shower in Mumbai, which was attended by their close friends and family members. The couple also addressed the media, posed for some pictures and cut two cakes. During the cake-cutting ceremony, Bipasha Basu was seen poking jokes at Karan Singh Grover as she said, "Papa banane wale hai aur abhi tak khud hi baby hai. (He is going to become a father soon but he is still a baby)"

As the paparazzi and media personnel laughed at Basu's joke, Karan Singh Grover stared at them and said, "Ooo? Are you guys surprised? As if you had no idea!" Watch the video here.

Inside Bipasha Basu's baby shower

Bipasha Basu wore a baby pink flowy dress with a thigh-high slit for her baby shower, while Grover was dressed in a blue suit. The baby shower's theme was reportedly pastel colours as the ladies were asked to wear pink or peach and gents were asked to don blue or lavender coloured outfits.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy

On August 16, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures with her husband, in which she flaunted her baby bump. Sharing the photos, the Phir Hera Pheri actor wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee." She also thanked her fans for their best wishes and unconditional love.

Image: Varinder Chawla