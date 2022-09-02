Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu's Latest Photoshoot Has Fans Swooning; See Pic

It was in the month of August when Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu took everyone by surprise as she announced that she is expecting her first child with husband-actor Karan Singh Grover. Even since Basu gave the good news, she has been sharing glimpses of her maternity photoshoots. On Friday, the 44-year-old actor took to her social media space and shared a fresh look from her recent photoshoot.

Heading to her Instagram handle, Bipasha Basu dropped an adorable picture that featured her in a sheer black gown. The Raaz actor looked nothing less than a diva as she was seen holding her baby bump in the picture. For makeup, mommy-to-be Bipasha opted for smokey eyes and nude lips which went well with her black attire. Sharing the pic, she wrote in the caption, "Magical feelings Difficult to express in words #mypregnancyjourney #mamatobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody (sic)".

Meanwhile, netizens couldn't stop reacting and the comments section is proof of it. A fan commented, "It's magical for us to be part of this journey with you. Big Fan.. Take care & eat all your cravings." Another fan wrote, "@bipashabasu the most beautiful mama to be". While a third user commented, "The feeling is indeed magical, myself being a mother of two can really feel the Goosebumps of it," another wrote, "Ohhh my pregnancy glow. Btw here You look like a goddess." Several fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Bipasha Basu announces pregnancy

Bipasha announced her pregnancy with Karan Singh Grover on August 16, 2022. The actor duo shared photos of themselves posing together as the former flaunted her baby bump. In the first image, Basu was seen wearing a white shirt and showing off her growing baby belly while her Alone co-star was seen staring at her and resting one hand on the bump. Take a look at it here:

(Image: @bipashabasu/Instagram)