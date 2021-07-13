Mom-to-be Evelyn Sharma Celebrates 35th B'day With Home-made Cake, See Pics

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame actress Evelyn Sharma who recently announced her pregnancy, ringed in her 35th birthday with a small get-together. The actress who is expecting her first child with her husband Tushaan Bhindi after their marriage in May took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures from the low-key celebrations. The actress shared adorable pictures of herself with her self-baked birthday cake.

Evelyn Sharma celebrates her 35th birthday

“Mommy happy, baby happy also, I baked this cake for 6 hours lol and we got pretty close to my favourite German cake! 🎂 #frankfurtertorte #birthdaygirl #photodump,” Evelyn wrote alongside a series of lovely photos of herself looking at the cake. Apart from the celebratory posts, the actress also shared a picture while flaunting her baby bump and explaining how people are reacting to her ‘big belly’ pictures. “First-time people are applauding a bigger belly in my photos,” she captioned the picture. The actress rang the special day while wearing a pretty blue dress with a pastel pink fleece jacket thrown over and gold necklaces layered with the look.

The actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram on July 11. “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms…,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself lying on a chaise lounge in a swimsuit with a visible baby bump. Evelyn Sharma also shared an official note which read, “We are over the moon with happiness and it’s simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. That’s why we decided to share the news with the world on this special day. We hope this brings a smile to everyone’s face today.” Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with businessman Tushaan Bhindi on May 15 in Brisbane, Australia, after being engaged for over a year.

IMAGE: EVELYN_SHARMA/Instagram

