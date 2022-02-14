Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal Beams With Joy Alongside Gautam Kitchlu On Valentine's Day

It was on New Year's when Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu officially announced their pregnancy thereby leaving their fandom rejoiced. Now, on the special occasion of Valentine's Day, the Singham star took to social media to share yet another smiling photo alongside husband Gautam Kitchlu. The picture in question was shared alongside a short yet quirky caption and fans are loving it.

In the post, shared by Kajal, the Singham actor can be seen taking her style-game a notch higher in a denim dress. Denim is one piece of clothing that can never go out of style and Kajal with her latest statement proved how one can incorporate it to give a creative twist to one's wardrobe. Following minimalism, the South diva kept her makeup simple yet elegant while striking a pose with Kitchlu.

Speaking of Gautam, the businessman opted for a formal shirt matched with denim jeans. While sharing the post online, Aggarwal wrote, "Bugging this cutie since 2012! Happy V day, everyday. @kitchlug. (sic)" Check it out below:

Previously, on the occasion of New Year, the couple finally confirmed their pregnancy rumours with yet another mushy post. While making the announcement, Kajal shared, "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam ❤️ Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts. (sic)"

Kajal Aggarwal slams trolls who body-shamed her

Meanwhile, the star has also been highlighting her issue with gaining weight amid pregnancy. In a previous post, Aggarwal slammed all the trolls who had been body-shaming her. Posting a gleeful photo of herself, the actor penned a lengthy heartfelt note preaching her followers to be kind.

She wrote, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work-place. Additionally, certain comments/body shaming messages/memes don’t really help :) let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live! Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK. (sic)”

(Image: @kajalaggarwalofficial/Instagram)