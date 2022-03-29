Last Updated:

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Advised To Wear Mask Amid COVID; Here's How Anand Ahuja Reacted

Anand Ahuja has reacted to a netizen advising mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor to wear a mask amid COVID-19 pandemic. Know what Anand Ahuja said:

Written By
Swati Singh
sonam kapoor

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor


Actor Sonam Kapoor recently took the internet by storm after she announced her pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja. Soon-to-be parents recently made a stylish public appearance after their pregnancy announcement. The Khoobsurat actor was spotted at a launch of a store in Mumbai. Sonam looked classy in a blue co-ord set. She opted for a blue blazer teamed up with matching trousers and a white coloured t-shirt. The look was complemented with a beautiful choker set and a white pair of sneakers. Anand wore a pair of brown pants teamed up with a white t-shirt and a half-sleeved shacket.

Anand Ahuja reacts to a netizen advising Sonam Kapoor to wear a mask amid COVID

Recently, Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of adorable pictures from the same event. He captioned the post, "You don’t need permission to build castles in the sky." The pics featured Sonam walking hand in hand with her husband without a mask. Some of the pictures saw Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor at the event. After an Instagram user witnessed Sonam without a mask, she was quick to comment on the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

The comment by the user read, "@anandahuja and @Sonam Kapoor wear mask u r pregnant so be careful, COVID is still around." Reacting to it, Anand said, "yes she did! Just for the entrance, she was without and then wore when she went inside." The user then said, "good luck for safe confinement."

Sonam Kapoor announces her pregnancy with Anand Ahuja

Earlier, the couple shared the good news related to their pregnancy via the photo-blogging site. Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of mushy pictures on Instagram in which she looked stunning along with Anand. She could be seen wearing a black-coloured bodysuit while lying on her husband Anand's lap. Anand opted for a casual outfit which included a vest and dark-coloured trousers. 

READ | Sonam Kapoor opens up on difficulties she faced during first trimester of her pregnancy

The Neerja actor even penned a heartfelt note in the caption which read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can’t wait to welcome you."

READ | Sonam Kapoor shares series of throwback pics as she wishes mom Sunita on her birthday

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor

READ | Sonam Kapoor celebrates 20 years of friendship with her 'favourite actress' Rani Mukerji
READ | From 'RRR' release to Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy announcement, biggest newsmakers this week
READ | Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor reacts to husband Anand Ahuja's romantic post; 'Obsessed with you'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: sonam kapoor, Covid, Anand ahuja
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND