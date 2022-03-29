Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Advised To Wear Mask Amid COVID; Here's How Anand Ahuja Reacted

Actor Sonam Kapoor recently took the internet by storm after she announced her pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja. Soon-to-be parents recently made a stylish public appearance after their pregnancy announcement. The Khoobsurat actor was spotted at a launch of a store in Mumbai. Sonam looked classy in a blue co-ord set. She opted for a blue blazer teamed up with matching trousers and a white coloured t-shirt. The look was complemented with a beautiful choker set and a white pair of sneakers. Anand wore a pair of brown pants teamed up with a white t-shirt and a half-sleeved shacket.

Anand Ahuja reacts to a netizen advising Sonam Kapoor to wear a mask amid COVID

Recently, Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of adorable pictures from the same event. He captioned the post, "You don’t need permission to build castles in the sky." The pics featured Sonam walking hand in hand with her husband without a mask. Some of the pictures saw Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor at the event. After an Instagram user witnessed Sonam without a mask, she was quick to comment on the post.

The comment by the user read, "@anandahuja and @Sonam Kapoor wear mask u r pregnant so be careful, COVID is still around." Reacting to it, Anand said, "yes she did! Just for the entrance, she was without and then wore when she went inside." The user then said, "good luck for safe confinement."

Sonam Kapoor announces her pregnancy with Anand Ahuja

Earlier, the couple shared the good news related to their pregnancy via the photo-blogging site. Sonam Kapoor shared a couple of mushy pictures on Instagram in which she looked stunning along with Anand. She could be seen wearing a black-coloured bodysuit while lying on her husband Anand's lap. Anand opted for a casual outfit which included a vest and dark-coloured trousers.

The Neerja actor even penned a heartfelt note in the caption which read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can’t wait to welcome you."

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor