Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Dishes Out Major Maternity-fashion Goals In New Selfie; See

Actor Sonam Kapoor is currently on the verge of embracing motherhood and the Neerja actor has been constantly sharing updates regarding her pregnancy since the start with her fans and followers. Now, on Monday, Kapoor dropped an adorable mirror selfie on her social media space as she flaunts her baby bump.

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in latest post

Taking to her Instagram handle on May 30, mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shared a beautiful mirror selfie of herself in which she could be seen standing in front of a mirror giving a side pose, therefore showcasing her growing belly. Giving major maternity-fashion goals, the Aisha actor blended style and comfort as she donned a black coloured calf-length body-hugging dress with a pair of black and white sneakers.

In March, this year, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja as she shared a couple of mushy pictures on the photo-blogging site. The Padman actor could be seen wearing a black-coloured bodysuit while lying on her husband's lap, while Anand opted for a casual outfit which included a vest and dark-coloured trousers. The news left Bollywood celebrities overjoyed, with actors sending congratulatory messages to the couple.

She even penned a small yet heartfelt note in the caption which read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. (sic)"

(Image: @sonamkapoor/Instagram)