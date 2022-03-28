Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Husband Anand Ahuja's Romantic Post; 'Obsessed With You'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been juggling her personal and professional life, shuttling between London and Mumbai after tying the knot with Anand Ahuja back in 2018. The Aisha star often takes to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her life in London, thereby chronicling special moments of her life. Speaking of which, just a week ago Sonam Kapoor made her pregnancy official on Instagram leaving her fandom rejoiced.

The Neerja actor's mushy social media banter with hubby Anand Ahuja often steals the limelight. Recently, the mom-to-be once again garnered attention after dropping a slew of sweet comments on Ahuja's latest post.

'Obsessed with you': Sonam Kapoor

On Monday, March 28, Anand Ahuja took to social media to share a series of photos of the couple from the recent store launch event that they attended together. While doing so, Ahuja accompanied it with a beautiful quote about 'building castles' and aiming for the sky. “You don’t need permission to build castles in the sky," wrote Ahuja. Take a look at the photos here:

However, what stole the limelight was Sonam Kapoor's mushy reaction to the post. As soon as the pictures caught the attention of the Neerja star, she dropped a slew of sweet comments as she hailed her husband as 'hot'. Sonam also added that she is 'obsessed' with Ananda Ahuja. Check out her reactions below:

Previously, Sonam shared a series of romantic pictures with Anand Ahuja while making her pregnancy official. She added a poetic caption to announce that she's all set to embrace motherhood. "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you," wrote Sonam.

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

Image: Instagram/@Varinder Chawla/@SonamKapoor