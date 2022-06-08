Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Reveals How She Marked The Start Of Her Birthday Week; Take A Look

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, who is all set to welcome her baby soon, is currently gearing up to celebrate her 37th birthday. As the actor recently returned from her "babymoon", she has now kickstarted her birthday week. She recently gave a glimpse of how she entered her birthday week with some walks and love from her husband Anand Ahuja.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor recently shared a cute video of her kickstarting her birthday week. In the video, Sonam Kapoor could be seen flaunting her baby bump as she wore a black bralette and matching track pants. She paired the two with a white shirt. Sonam Kapoor completed her look with a pair of hoops, a black sling bag and goggles and tied her hair in a bun.

As she walked on the streets in her trendy look, Sonam Kapoor shared some mushy moments with her husband Anand Ahuja. In the background, the actor added Harry Styles' song Golden and wrote, "Back home.. birthday week starts!" in the caption.

Many friends and fans of the actor reacted to the video and showered the mom-to-be with love. One of them wrote, "Yay!! You are glowing and how," while another penned, "I love pregnant Sonam so cute!!!!!!!" Some also called the actor, "Cuteness," while others bombarded red heart emojis on her video.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were recently vacationing in Italy. The couple had a romantic "babymoon" and shared several glimpses from the same. As Sonam Kapoor entered her third trimester, Anand Ahuja penned a heartfelt note as he expressed his excitement to become a father. He wrote, "Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! EverydayPhenomenal w @sonamkapoor , bestest pregers person ever."

Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy announcement

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 after reportedly dating for six years. The couple announced their pregnancy in March 2022, and surely took the internet by storm. Sharing some beautiful picture of Sonam Kapoor flaunting her baby bump in a body suit, she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor