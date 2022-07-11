Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture As She Misses Her 'favourite Human'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is currently embracing every bit of her prenatal journey. Ever since the actor announced the news of her pregnancy, she has been constantly treating fans with all the updates on her life. From treating fans with glimpses of her pregnancy cravings to giving them a sneak peek into her lavish baby shower, the Raanjhanaa actor is leaving no stone unturned in sharing every detail with her fans.

Recently, the actor took to her social media handle and shared a throwback photo. Along with the photo, Sonam poured her heart out in front of her fans wherein she revealed 'missing' her 'favourite human' which happens to be none other than her husband, Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor shares an unseen pic with Anand Ahuja

On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen selfie with her husband Anand Ahuja. The pic saw the soon-to-be parents flaunting their dazzling smiles as they pose for an adorable selfie. In the photo, Sonam is donning a black full sleeves t-shirt which she paired with a matching black cap. Anand on the other hand sported a dark blue t-shirt. Sharing the photo, the Neerja actor revealed that she is 'missing' her husband. She wrote in the caption, "Missing my favourite human… #everydayphenomenal'. Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Wow.. made for each other ❤️❤️ @sonamkapoor" another wrote, "Cute Couple God Bless Both Of U😊😊😊" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons. Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja too couldn't resist dropping a comment under the picture. He wrote, "Most adorable cutie pieeeee."

Sonam Kapoor shares glimpses of her baby shower

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor shared glimpses of her baby shower on her Instagram handle. While sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote in the caption, "It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way."

