Mona Singh Reveals She Couldn’t Return To Being Herself After Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Mona Singh recently made an appearance in the web series Made In Heaven. The actress is famously known for the portrayal of Jassi in the television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. In a recent interview, she revealed that it was very hard for her to let go of her character even in her real life.

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin debuted on Sony TV on September 1, 2003.

The show wrapped up in 2006 with over 500 episodes in its kitty.

Mona Singh played the titular role of Jassi aka Jasmeet Walia.

Mona Singh on losing herself in the character

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Mona opened up on the character invading her daily life and her being unable to be her real self. The actress called the whole process “mentally exhausting.” She said, “I didn’t have any training on how to switch off. I used to carry that emotion back with me at home and worry. If I had crying scenes all day, I used to be in that mode all day. I used to listen to all emotional songs to be in that zone. I was so mentally exhausted because being a protagonist, you are there in every scene.”

Mona also credited Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin for teaching her the basics of acting. She revealed her world came to a standstill after the show came to an end. The actress added, “When Jassi got over, everything came to a standstill for me. Suddenly, my phone wasn’t beeping, there was no call time, and there was no set to go back to. So I felt so lost.”

Following that, Mona took a vacation and also received a call from Sony TV regarding several projects. And she says that as of late, she has discovered how to just "switch on and switch off" from her personas. She has grown as an actress.

Origin of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which was adapted from the Colombian drama Yo soy Betty, la fea, premiered in 2003 and enjoyed a prosperous run through May 2006. The Sony TV drama had a strong debut and remained at the top of the charts for a while. Apurva Agnihotri and Parmeet Sethi both played key roles in the show.