Monalisa Paints The Town Red In Her Latest Instagram Post; Says 'reach For The Stars'

Monalisa, known for her role in Nazar and Namak Issk Ka, is back on Instagram to paint the town red. She is a popular Bhojpuri actor who has also earned fame in Bollywood and the small screen. After a batch of photos in traditional outfits, Monalisa's latest photo on Instagram gives out late-festive vibes. In Monalisa's latest post on Instagram, the actor is donned in a red outfit from head to toe. She also added the caption "Reach for the Stars" to the post. Let's take a look at the actor's photo.

Also Read | 'Namak Issk Ka' actor Monalisa's Recent Pictures In Saree Leaves Fans In Awe

Also Read | Monalisa Stuns In Floral Dress In Latest Video, Grooves To 'Jadu Hai Nasha Hai'

Monalisa is seen in a red deep neck top with matching shorts. She completed the look with a furry red headband and deep red lipstick. Fans flooded the comments sections with red heart emojis, matching with Monalisa's photo. Monalisa's Instagram photos are quick to receive likes and comments owing to her large fan following. She gained fame after her short stint in Bigg Boss and appearances on TV shows. Monalisa's style is chic and matching to the trends. The actor is not shy to share photos of herself without makeup as well.

Also Read | Monalisa Grooves To 'Chammak Challo', Fans Call Her 'Reel Queen'

Monalisa's photos on Instagram are a blend of the actor's personal and professional life. Monalisa's style in modern chic or traditional outfits is loved by the fans. The Jackpot actor is quite regular on the photo-sharing app. Monalisa's Instagram is also popular among the fans of her show Namak Issk Ka. The actor also shares reels and videos where she is seen grooving to famous songs with her husband or friends.

More about Monalisa

Antara Biswas who goes by her stage name Monalisa is mostly seen in Bhojpuri films. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Blackmail in 2005. Since then, she is seen in a string of Telugu, Hindi and Tamil movies like Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Lust, Jackpot, The London Calling, Bunty aur Babli, etc. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 10 where she also married actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. She was noted for her antagonist role in the TV show Nazar. Currently, she is seen playing the main antagonist Iravati Verma on Namak Issk Ka.

Also Read | Monalisa Flaunts After-swim Glow As She Grooves To Tony Kakkar's 'Booty Shake'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.