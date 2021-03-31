Monalisa Stuns In Chic Peachy Co-ord Set, Calls It 'next Level Comfort'; See Pics

Television actor Monalisa recently gave fans a sneak peek into her comfort clothing. On March 31, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her photoshoot pictures, wherein she stunned in a peach-orange colour co-ord set. Sharing pictures of her comfort wear, Monalisa mentioned in her caption, “This Is The Next Level Comfort”.

About Monalisa's comfort co-ord set

As seen in Monalisa’s Instagram post, the actor shared six pictures from her recent photoshoot. Here, the Namak Issk Ka actor wore a full-sleeved t-shirt and paired it with the same design shorts. The cotton ensemble also had a hoodie attached to the tee. Keeping her hair open, Monalisa sported a pair of white sneakers for this look.

For glam, the star opted for a nude makeup look. In this Instagram post, the reality show fame strikes different poses in her comfort wear. According to Monalisa, her peachy co-ord set is next-level comforting. The actor's outfit is designed and sold by the clothing brand, Iki Chic.

A look at fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Monalisa went gaga over the actor's Instagram post. Actor Meera Deosthale also commented on Monalisa's photos. She wrote, "Hum kab milenge" (when are we meeting?). One of the Instagram users wrote, "this girl on fire", while another added, "Mona aap real mai sona ho" (Mona you are pure gold).

A fan comment read as "Being both soft and strong is a combination very few have mastered. @aslimonalisa". Within minutes of Monalisa posting her photos, more than 65k people hit like on Instagram and over 400 users commented. Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is currently starring in the drama television series, Namak Issk Ka. The show airs on Colors TV and streams on Voot. Premiered on December 7, 2020, the show features Monalisa as the main antagonist, Iravati Verma. Namak Issk Ka also stars Shruti Sharma and Aditya Ojha in lead roles, while Aamir S Khan, Drishti Thakur, Meena Naithani, Rajshri Rani, Ayansh Mishra among many others are seen playing supporting characters.

Promo image source - Monalisa's Instagram

