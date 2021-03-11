Monalisa Switches Up Her Style Game, Shares New Pictures In Athleisure Avatar

Bhojpuri film industry fame Monalisa took to Instagram on Thursday to share her workout pose in athleisure wear. The actor is seen striking a pose with dumbbells and doing a half plank. She shared her fitness motivation post writing, "Be Strong, Be Fearless, Be Beautiful, And Believe.... #aslimonalisa #bestrong #fitness #motivation". Take a look at the picture and what fans reacted to her Thursday fitness motivational post here.

Monalisa glams up Instagram in her pyjamas

The Nazar actor is known to spruce her Instagram with various fashion styles, aside from amassing a huge number of social media followers for her presence in Bhojpuri cinema. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures with her sister-in-law Riya Singh. The pictures give an insight that the duo is having a gala time together at home. In the pictures shared, Monalisa can be seen wearing a yellow floral nightsuit, while Riya wears a satin grey nightsuit with a bunny-eared headband. She captioned the post, "Let’s Stay Home... And Be Cozy In Our Jammies ... #pajamas #daydreaming #girls #happy #fun #posers @riyasingh2291". Take a look at the post here.

In other Instagram posts, she has consistently delighted her fans with her traditional wear, especially posting several pictures donning ethnic wear. On the occasion of International Women's Day this year, she shared an inspiring account where she tributed the post with her graceful yellow saree look to all the special women in her life; including her mother, her sister-in-law Riya and her producer for the Star Plus supernatural thriller series Nazar, which ended on March last year. She wrote on Instagram, " Life isn’t what you think it is. It’s not always fun and happiness but it surely is Happy Ending. From zero to A Heroine... This Beautiful Journey....".

She further highlighted that she was earlier ridiculed because of her accent, "I may be flawed, I may be imperfect, I may not be able to speak properly due to my mother tongue accent, but I never gave anyone the chance to say that I am not hardworking!" The actor went on to express gratitude for her family members writing, "In this beautiful journey, my special women’s who stood like a rock - My Maa, my sister in law, my producer who believed in me and gave me a national identity with Nazar. I am ANTARA BISWAS aka Monalisa, who started with nothing and now a nationwide fame." Take a look at her inspiring Women's Day post here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.