Monday Motivation: When Sushmita Revealed She Had Adison's Disease & How She Overcame It

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has had her own struggle in battling a life-threatening disease, Addison's disease. With a fatigued body and innumerable side-effects of steroids, she lost all her strength to fight the battle. However, the actor overcame the disease like a star by meditating with Nunchaku. Here is her inspiring journey of battling a life-threatening disease and yet not losing hope.

Sushmita Sen was diagnosed with Addison's disease back in 2014. The actor opened up about her journey of battling the disease and overcoming it with meditation in May 2020. Taking to her YouTube handle, the actor shared a video of her practising Nunchaku with her trainer, Nupur Shikhare. In the video's caption, the actor opened up about her battle against the disease.

Here's how Sushmita Sen overcame Addison's disease

The actor mentioned she had no fight left in her after being diagnosed with the autoimmune condition and wrote, "After I was diagnosed with an Autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can't even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years." To fight the disease, the Main Hoon Na actor was given steroids substitute cortisol, which had several side effects.

Mentioning how there is nothing more tiring than such illness, Sushmita wrote, "Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with Nunchaku :)) Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form :) I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019." No matter how hard it was to fight the disease, Sushmita Sen learned a valuable lesson from her battle. The actor wrote, "NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!!"

What is Addison's disease?

Addison's disease, also known as adrenal insufficiency, is an uncommon disorder that occurs when an individual's body does not produce enough or too little cortisol and aldosterone. It occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the adrenal glands located right above the kidneys. All autoimmune diseases account for 70% of Addison's disease.

Sushmita Sen's work front

Sushmita Sen began her career after being crowned Miss Universe in 1994 in Phillippines. The actor later entered Bollywood and made her debut with the 1996 film Dastak. After a long break from the industry, Sushmita Sen made a comeback with the web series Aarya in 2020. The show became a massive success and was also nominated for Internation Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category. Sushmita is currently gearing up for the release of Aarya 2, which is scheduled on December 10 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen