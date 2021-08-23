Money Heist Anthem: Watch Bollywood Celebs Groove To Bella Ciao's Desi Version

Fans cannot await the release of the crime drama series Money Heist's season 5 to come up with its first part, and among them are some of our beloved Bollywood celebrities. With several teasers and promos of the new show tingling fans' excitement, Netflix India has added to it by releasing a new song titled Money Heist Anthem, to hype up the two-part series finale. Featuring in the special anthem are Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, Hardik Pandya, Vikrant Massey, and Shruti Haasan. It has been titled Jaldi Aao, a desi twist to the show's original anthem, Bella Ciao, chanting 'Come soon' in different languages.

Money Heist anthem features several Bollywood celebs

The anthem, which is in line with the show's popular track Bella Ciao, has been mixed with some desi beats by Nucleya. It features artists who are expressing their excitement ahead of the show's fifth season. The song represents all the hardcore fans of the show, ticking off their calendar in the anticipation of the show's arrival in September.

The music video has recreated few moments from the iconic show, with Anil Kapoor calling it 'jhakaas', dancing on the money bed like Denver in the first season, or Shruti Haasan paying tribute to the character Nairobi, whose death in the last season left the audiences in shambles. Radhika Apte also features in the video with Vikrant Massey, speaking on behalf of everyone who wishes the mischievous Arturo to suffer in the final season. Watch the video below.

While talking about the special composition paying tribute to the Spanish show, Nucleya said that he's a huge fan of the show himself, which made working on the anthem fun. He added that the song expresses what every Money Heist fan is feeling at the moment.

More about the Spanish heist drama

The fifth season of Money Heist is divided into two parts. While the first, titled Vol.1, will stream on Netflix on September 3, the show will come to an end after the premiere of Vol 2.on December 3. The series traces two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain (spread across the first and second season), and one on the Bank of Spain (which will reach its culmination in season 5) told from the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó). With several spoilers of the finale still under wraps, fans are theorising that the team will not survive the second heist.

(IMAGE- INDRAJOFINDIA)