'Money Heist' Has A Newfound Fan In Ananya Panday, Says 'would Conduct A Heist In Goa'

The Spanish crime drama Money Heist recently premiered its much-awaited Season 5 on Netflix with its nerve-wracking first part taking the audience for a ride. The show's ardent fan following knows no bounds, including celebrities from across the world. Netflix's drama recently clocked the title of the biggest TV series in the world, cutting across all platforms as per Parrot Analytics, and has now got a fan in actor Ananya Panday.

She took an interesting quiz about her favourite character from the show, further revealing that she would hold a heist in Goa if given a chance. Ananya Panday was recently clad in the iconic red jersey, her face hidden with a Dali mask as she unveiled herself before ringing the bell at BSE.

Does Ananya Panday want to conduct a heist in Goa?

In an exclusive video uploaded by Netflix India, The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor revealed that she would conduct a heist in Goa on a bike in all filmy Dhoom style adding that 'It'd be cool'. In Money Heist, the robber gang can be seen living on the edge as they indulge in two heart-pounding heists in the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain.

Revealing her favourite character in the show, Ananya hailed Denver owing to his charming personality and 'super hot' looks. She further mentioned how Nairobi (who was executed in the last season) is her second favourite due to her being strong-headed. Ananya also revealed that she would want to helm Tokyo's role owing to the duo's similarities. She mentioned that they both share some good qualities and are spontaneous.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's directorial.

More about the Crime Thriller's finale

The first volume of the much-awaited Money Heist Part 5 was aired on Netflix on September 3 and took off from the end of the lasts season, which witnessed the Professor being discovered by police officer Alicia as the gang members reeled from the loss of one of their closest Nairobi. The iconic gang is now up against the army, lead by Sagasta, who in turn is joined by the miscreant Gandi. The season is action-packed with Arturo creating hindrances, Professor coming out of Sierra's grip and most interestingly, the loss of one of the beloved members

