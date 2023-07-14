Monica Bedi Says Heroines Were Not Narrated Scripts: I would Have Some Songs...

Monica Bedi attained fame with her roles in Jodi No 1, Surakshaa and Taj Mahal, among others. In a new interview, she spilled the details about her journey in the movie industry so far.

3 things you need to know

Monica Bedi participated in several reality shows and managed to remain in the limelight.

She made her debut in the film industry at 16.

The actress was born in Punjab but was raised in Norway.

Monica Bedi on getting script narrations

In a new interview with Siddhanth Kannan, Monica shared that she was never a part of script narration in the movies she did. She revealed, “Back in the day I was not narrated the scripts, I was just told I was the heroine and that I would have some songs and a few dialogues." However, she also stated that not all movies reduced the heroine’s role to a supporting character.

(Monica also revealed that her first film got shelved but she got other film offers because she was launched by ace director Manoj Kumar (Image: Twitter)

In the same interview, the actress opened up about how she landed her first role and how she got "bored" after her first movie was shelved. The actress revealed that after sitting ideal for quite some time, she decided to star in 4-5 movies back-to-back as she just wanted to work. She also commented that had she been "choosy" with her movies back then, things would "have been better" for her now.

Monica Bedi on nepotism: It existed back in the day

With a new generation of movie stars leading big-budget movies, a conversation on nepotism has the centre stage. Monica Bedi also shared her two cents on the matter and commented that nepotism existed when she was new to the industry in the early 1990s as well.

According to the actress, movies in which the "heroine" had a heavyweight and significant role would always go to the people who had connections in the industry. She also added that one of the biggest challenges she faced during her early days was that there was no one to "guide" her. Crediting herself, she reiterated that as an "outsider", it was a big deal for her to be able to find “the ‘right directors, projects and producers”.