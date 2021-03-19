Monica Dogra Opens Up About Her Acting Career, Says 'was Replaced In 6-7 Projects'

Actor Monica Dogra, who is known for her work in movies such as Rock On, Dhobi Ghat, The Odds and many more, recently opened up about her acting career. She also revealed how things didn’t happen as expected but she was fortunate that she had music. The actor also recently starred in the much-acclaimed show The Married Woman and revealed details about the same.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Monica Dogra spoke about the gaps between her acting projects, to which she explains that it wasn’t planned. She added that nothing kept her away from acting. She revealed that she got many projects which didn’t happen and she does not know why. Monica also said that she went through a lot of struggle.

The actor was replaced in as many as six-seven projects and it was heartbreaking; especially as those projects became hits; which hurt her even more, revealed Monica. The actor also said that the entire process was difficult and hard and she is fortunate that she had her music to fall back on. Monica revealed that sometimes she would wonder, why was it happening?

Dogra, who made her digital debut, with the web series, The Married Woman (TMW), was thrilled with the response to the show. She said that the reactions to TMW have been positive and warm. She added that she was shooting another web show, Cartel, and when she was offered this part, she knew that she had to take it up.

The actor revealed that there are so many similarities between her character and her real life. Talking about it, Monica said that she is an artist, has been estranged from her mum, grew up in a troubled home, and all of these things happened with her character too. She added that the experience is so specific and felt like it was written by 'The Divine'.

After being part of a show, the actor also talked about how empowered does she think the Indian woman is today. She said that there is definitely a move towards more equality but she said there is a long way to go. She added that if one were to ask a room full of women between the ages of 15 to 70 years, 95 % of those women will reveal that they have been subjected to some form of sexual violence, misogyny, patriarchy, inequality in families and at work. She concluded by saying that they need corporations and governments to work on things that make up for all the lost time and undo the damage.