'Monumental Decision': Priyanka Chopra Lauds BCCI’s Pay Equity Policy For Men & Women

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday implemented the pay equity policy to bring the match fee for contracted women cricketers at parity with their male counterparts. The match pay for men and female cricketers will now be the same, according to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. A huge increase from what they previously received, the Indian women cricketers will now receive Rs. 15 lakh for a Test match, Rs. 6 lakh for an appearance in an ODI, and Rs. 3 lakh for a T20 International. With this, India thus became only the second country in international cricket to implement equal pay.

Several Bollywood celebs including Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Pannu welcomed the BCCI's landmark decision online. Joining the list is global sensation Priyanka Chopra who headed to her Instagram handle and shared a short video on the Stories section.

'BCCI you've hit it out of the park with this one': Priyanka Chopra

The Sky Is Pink actor posted a viral video of cricketer Deepti Sharma along with the news about the BCCI's new pay equity policy. "BCCI you've hit it out of the park with this one. A monumental decision in ensuring equality and pay parity. I hope this will be the first of many for us," she wrote.

Akshay Kumar also lauded the BCCI for the initiative as he wrote on his Twitter handle, "Dil khush ho gaya ye padh kar. Chha gaye @BCCI @JayShah ! It’s an absolutely brilliant decision, will go a long way in making our women players take up professional cricket."

दिल ख़ुश हो गया यह पढ़ कर. छा गए @BCCI @JayShah ! It’s an absolutely brilliant decision, will go a long way in making our women players take up professional cricket. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/4CyoESa0D2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 27, 2022

"Brilliant. Well done. @BCCI," tweeted Abhishek Bachchan.

On Thursday, Taapsee Pannu, who essayed the role of former Indian captain Mithali Raj in the 2022 film "Shaabash Mithu", took to her Twitter handle and landed the decision. She tweeted, "A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example."

A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example 👏🏾 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 27, 2022

Image: Twitter/@BCCI, PTI