'Moothon' Actor Shashank Arora Addresses Strange Emotional DMs; Says 'They Hurt A Little'

On Monday evening, August 25, actor Shashank Arora took to his Twitter handle and penned a tweet, which addressed the "strange emotional DMs" he has received. The actor further added that the strange DMs have raised questions on his piece of mind on politics. Elaborating further, Shashank wrote, "Tomorrow, even if the opposition is in power, I would still stand by your side if you criticise them for their failings". He concluded the tweet and asserted that we all are Indians first. Scroll down to read Shashank Arora's tweet.

Shashank Arora's take on 'strange emotional DMs'

Sometimes I get strange emotional DM’s which say ‘why are you getting involved with politics, we liked your acting.’ They hurt a little. Tomorrow, even if the opposition is in power, I would still stand by your side if you criticised them for their failings. We are Indians first. — Shashank Arora (@ShashankSArora) August 24, 2020

Within a few hours, the tweet managed to garner more than 2.9k likes with more than 200 re-tweets, and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans praised him and called him "bravo" for being vocal about his political take. A user wrote, "This unfiltered, pristine sense of belonging to your country and therefore carrying a bounden duty to voice opinions democratically, catapults you way ahead of many who are heroes onscreen but paper tigers in real life. Never ever tone it down !!".

Another user asserted, "Can't agree more, love the country not any political party, if they do wrong criticize them". Amid all the praises, a user's reply read, "I don't knw why bt whn I saw ur twt I gt lttl bit of emtnl coz stndng with smne whom you don't knw is a bravest thing". On the other side, a section of fans agreed with Shashank and left heart and OK hand emoticons in the comments section.

A peek into Shashank Arora's Twitter

Interestingly, it is not the first time when the 31-year-old actor has opened up about trolls. A couple of days back, he re-shared one of his previous video-tweets. The video tweet featured numerous short clips of Shashank from his film and web-series projects. The caption of the re-shared post read, "My response to trolls who casually threaten to murder me on Twitter because the logic behind my tweet upsets them".

Apart from sharing his opinion on various issues online, the Made In Heaven actor has often extended wishes to his fans and followers on festivals. Recently, on Ganesh Chaturthi, August 22, he wrote, "Dear Lord Ganesh, on this day please give us the strength to overcome those that use your name in hatred, those that pretend to be your protectors while spreading disharmony and inequality. You are love and light. You are all-powerful and need no protection. Show us the way".

Dear Lord Ganesh, on this day please give us the strength to overcome those that use your name in hatred, those that pretend to be your protectors while spreading disharmony and inequality. You are love and light. You are all powerful and need no protection. Show us the way. — Shashank Arora (@ShashankSArora) August 22, 2020

