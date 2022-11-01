Morbi Bridge Collapse: Priyanka Chopra Condoles Demise Of People Killed In The Incident

In a monumental tragedy, at least 134 people died after a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening. The bridge which was shut for extensive repairs and renovation was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day on October 26. As per eyewitnesses, the bridge was crammed with people including women and children when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

B-town celebrities like Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri expressed sadness over the loss of lives in the incident. Priyanka Chopra also headed to her social media space and mourned the loss.

Priyanka Chopra expresses grief over the Morbi Bridge Collapse

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra, who just landed in India after over 3 years, penned a long note in the Stories section as she sent her prayers and thoughts to the 'families who mourn today'. The Bajirao Mastani actor wrote, "So heartbreaking, My condolences go out to everyone affected by the bridge collapse in Gujarat. Praying for a speedy recovery of those injured." "My thoughts and prayers are with the families who mourn today. #morbibridgecollapse," she concluded.

On Monday, veteran actor Anupam Kher headed to his Twitter handle and paid his deepest condolences to the people who died in the incident. The Uunchai actor tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. My Deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy and pray for the speedy recovery who are injured. #morbi #gujarat."

Deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi.

My Deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy and pray for the speedy recovery who are injured.🕉#morbi #gujarat — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 30, 2022

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been on a three-day election tour to Gujarat, he chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation regarding the Morbi Bridge Collapse. He convened the meeting at Gujarat Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. He outstayed the visit due to the collapse of the bridge overseeing the Machchhu river, which claimed the lives of 134.

Image: PTI, Instagram/@priyankachopra