More Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Pics Emerge; 'Something Special About That Night'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared pictures from their sangeet night, in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, calling it really "special". The couple shared a set of happy pictures and wrote, "something about that night.. something really special." In the pictures, the newlyweds can be seen sporting Manish Malhotra outfits. Kiara looked pretty in a golden lehenga, while Sidharth Malhotra wore a monochrome sherwani.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Check out the pictures below:

Sidharth-Kiara sangeet outfit decoded

Kiara Advani's artistic ombre lehenga, personalised to make more than just a statement, featuring meticulous handwork that took 4000 hours to craft. A striking gold to silver transition, 98000 sparkling swarovski crystals are paired with haute couture stole with marabou feather detailing.



The custom look was paired with a captivating neckpiece in a careful curation of natural diamonds and a colossally enchanting ruby pendant from the Manish Malhotra High Jewellery collection.



Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra chose majestic charm and wore a tailor-made velvet sherwani in a stark combination of black and gold. Crafted with intricate threadwork and precious swarovski crystals the A-symmetrical kurta reveals a subtle twist exploring the perfect balance between cultural roots, and cutting-edge aesthetics.

More about Sid-Kiara wedding

The couple tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. They had a three-day wedding which included haldi, mehendi and sangeet festivities.

The wedding was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta and Manish Malhotra among others.