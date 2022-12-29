Mortuary Attendant Who Claimed 'SSR Was Murdered' Gets Security From Mumbai Police

In a big development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the mortuary attendant who claimed that the actor was murdered, has been provided security by the Mumbai police amid threats.

Mumbai police have provided security to Roop Kumar Shah, the attendant of the mortuary where the post-mortem of the late actor was conducted, after he made some startling revelations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Mumbai police's move to provide security to Shah comes following the direction given by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

'Govt is concerned about his life': BJP's Ram Kadam

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, "It is a very important case which has been investigated by the CBI. There are lot of evidence that we have seen in the past of how the Uddhav Thackeray government tried to cover up the case and how they were trying to protect some of the politicians."

Adding further he said, "Now Roop Kumar has revealed very important aspects regarding this case... The government is concerned about his life and that’s the reason we have given him security."

The BJP leader slammed the then Uddhav govt and said, "For the first 65 days, we have seen the negligence, they were trying to hide something. When Bihar police came to Mumbai, the Maharashtra government behave rudely to them. So there are lots of incidents that happened during the Uddhav Thackeray government which are very evident that this case is not a normal case... When Devendra Fadnavis announced SIT probe (in the Disha Salian case), if they have not done anything wrong, then they would have welcomed the decision. But it did not happen."

'It was not a suicide...': Roop Kumar to Republic

On December 27, speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Roop Kumar Shah reiterated that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a 'case of murder, and not suicide'.

"When the body came, there was a bit of a delay because of the paperwork...I was told that it was a VIP body...Even I got curious, thinking that it may be of a politician, but when we opened the body on the table, it struck us that it is of Sushant Singh Rajput, the hero. When we saw the body, it looked different from that of the body of a person who has committed suicide. I and my colleagues had a discussion on how they were claiming it to be a suicide by hanging but it was a murder, after a lot of torture," Shah said.

When asked as to what convinced him that it was not a suicide, the mortuary attendant recollected the marks and signs he saw on Sushant's body. Shah said, "If a person dies of suicide by hanging, there is only one straight mark on the neck...However, when there is a lot of pushing and pulling involved, with the person resisting, there are multiple marks. You can make out the difference."

"Secondly, I can't remember exactly if it was the right or the left eye, either of the two was punched badly and the entire area had turned black," Shah further said, adding how he went to the doctor and told him that it was not a case of suicide but was in fact a murder, but he was asked to 'mind his own business'.

The mortuary attendant also claimed that the post-mortem was not conducted properly and highlighted that he had asked the doctor for a videography of the post-mortem but only photography was conducted ahead of the procedure