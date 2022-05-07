Mother's Day 2022: From Kangana Ranaut To Tiger Shroff, Meet Moms Of Bollywood Actors

Last Updated: 7th May, 2022 19:23 IST

Bollywood sibling duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Khan's mother Babita was an actor and has films like 'Farz', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' and 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal' to her name.

Actor Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff does not shy away from pouring love for her kids, Tiger and Krishna, on social media. She started her career as a model, before acting & producing films.

Actor Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra is a businesswoman and a physician who had served the Indian army for several years. She had collaborated with PeeCee when she turned a producer.

'Devdas' actor Madhuri Dixit's mother's name is Snehlata Dixit. The actor is also a mother of two sons, Arin and Ryan Nene.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often shares pictures with her mother Vrinda Rai on her social media along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

'Brahmastra' actor Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan is an established actor with several movies to her name like 'Raazi', '36 Chowringhee Lane', 'Jaan-E-Mann', 'Sardar Ka Grandson' and more.

Kiara Advani's mother's name is Genevieve Advani, who is a teacher. On Mother's Day last year, Kiara shared this picture and wrote, ''There is nothing your mama can’t fix! Happy Mothers Day to all''.

Kangana Ranaut often shares pictures of her family and her mother Asha Ranaut and talks about how she is inspired by Ranaut Senior.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor was one of the most sought-after actors in the 70s and 80s, and has featured in many films since the turn of the millennium.

Kartik Aaryan is known for showering love on his mother Mala on social media. She is a gynecologist. He has also opened up about her cancer battle and how she fought hard against the disease.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.