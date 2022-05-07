Last Updated:

Mother's Day 2022: From Kangana Ranaut To Tiger Shroff, Meet Moms Of Bollywood Actors

From Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, see mothers of popular Bollywood stars on the occasion of Mother's Day.

1/12
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09

Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable picture of his mother, Veena Kaushal, hugging his wife Katrina Kaif on International women's day 2022. 

2/12
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

Kartik Aaryan is known for showering love on his mother Mala on social media. She is a gynecologist. He has also opened up about her cancer battle and how she fought hard against the disease. 

3/12
Image: Instagram/@neetu54

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor was one of the most sought-after actors in the 70s and 80s, and has featured in many films since the turn of the millennium. 

4/12
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut

Kangana Ranaut often shares pictures of her family and her mother Asha Ranaut and talks about how she is inspired by Ranaut Senior.

5/12
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani's mother's name is Genevieve Advani, who is a teacher. On Mother's Day last year, Kiara shared this picture and wrote, ''There is nothing your mama can’t fix! Happy Mothers Day to all''. 

6/12
Image: Instagram/@sonirazdan

'Brahmastra' actor Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan is an established actor with several movies to her name like 'Raazi', '36 Chowringhee Lane', 'Jaan-E-Mann', 'Sardar Ka Grandson' and more.

7/12
Image: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often shares pictures with her mother Vrinda Rai on her social media along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. 

8/12
Image: Instagram/@varundvn

'Badlapur' actor Varun Dhawan often shares memorable moments with his mother Karuna Dhawan on his Instagram handle.

9/12
Image: Twitter/@MadhuriDixit

'Devdas' actor Madhuri Dixit's mother's name is Snehlata Dixit. The actor is also a mother of two sons, Arin and Ryan Nene. 

10/12
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra is a businesswoman and a physician who had served the Indian army for several years. She had collaborated with PeeCee when she turned a producer.

11/12
Image: Instagram/@ayeshashroff

Actor Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff does not shy away from pouring love for her kids, Tiger and Krishna, on social media. She started her career as a model, before acting & producing films.

12/12
Image: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor

Bollywood sibling duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Khan's mother Babita was an actor and has films like 'Farz', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' and 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal' to her name. 

