Mother's Day 2022: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Offer Heartfelt Tributes With UNSEEN Pics

It is that time of the year when you appreciate your mother for bringing you into this world and nurturing you. The bond between a mom and her child is something that is cherished for eternity and one day is surely not enough to celebrate motherhood. However, every year, a day is specially marked for mothers all across the globe to pay homage to their hard work in fulfilling their duties with no wages and no holidays.

Every year, Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday of the fifth month and this year it has fallen on Sunday, May 8. On the special occasion, Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to social media to pay sweet tributes to their birth-givers, thereby giving fans some unseen glimpses of special moments with their moms.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Mother's Day 2022 tribute

The Uri star who recently tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in an intimate yet dreamy wedding shared a slew of unseen photos from his marriage ceremony. In one photo, he can be seen dancing with his mother, another sees him taking blessings of his mom-in-law. While sharing the post online, Kaushal used a Punjabi quote to express his feeling that can be loosely translated as "Mother's cool shadow". Take a look at the post below:

Speaking of Katrina Kaif, it appears to be a celebratory week for her as the family recently celebrated her mother, Suzanne Turquotte's 70th birthday on Thursday, May 5. Just like Vicky, Katrina paid homage to both her moms by sharing fun-filled family photos with the two. Check it out here:

Not much has been known of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's mothers, but a report by Pinkvilla suggests that Suzanne Turquotte is a lawyer by profession. Seemingly, Turquotte is not actively pursuing her career in a law firm. If the report is to be believed, currently Kaif's mother is a teacher who has devoted her life to supporting charitable causes. Whereas, Vicky Kaushal's mom has stayed away from the limelight.

In terms of work, Kaif is currently busy with the shoot of Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Phone Bhoot in the pipeline with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Meanwhile, Vicky has Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's untitled next, The Great Indian Family, and more in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@vickykaushal09