Mother's Day 2023: Pooja Chopra Says She's Not 'abandoned' By Father, But Chosen By Mother

Pooja Chopra, who is well-known for winning the Femina Miss India title, penned an emotional note for her mother Neera Chopra on the occasion of Mother's Day. The Commando actress shared a throwback picture and opened up about the sacrifices a single mother has to make. She also recalled some incidents from her childhood and wrote how her mother has been her true inspiration.

She penned, "As I scrolled through my phone to find ‘the most perfect’ picture to post for Mother’s Day. Came across more than a ton of ‘more-than-perfect’ memories.I kept looking, spinning years, even decades. I have very few pictures from my childhood, and I vividly remember when they were all taken. Camera was a luxury while growing up as was having 3 square meals."

Pooja Chopra continued to say, "Those pictures took me back to a time when I hated my mother leaving me and going to work every morning. I never understood why she had to go to work everyday when all my friends mum’s were home with them all day long. As a kid I thought maybe she didn’t love me enough, but it was only much later that I realised, she went to work only because she loved more than she loved anything else in the world! I can only imagine the hardships you went through all by yourself and still showed us your big bright smile.I still wonder how easy you made it seem, being the best mother and a perfect father at the same time."

The actress further added, "To the most resilient woman I know..My Mother. As a single mom you took on the world with courage and grace. You sacrificed, you toiled and never gave up, you loved us with all that you had and gave us the best you possibly could. You’re my hero maa, my only source of motivation and strength. All I wish to do in this life is to make you proud,so proud that you forget all past pain and sadnesses. I know you expect nothing from me, from us but we wish to give you the world."

Pooja went on to say, "The narrative that had followed me throughout my life has been “Abandoned by my father Today I would like to change that narrative and proudly proclaim,”Chosen by my mother” Thank you for choosing me mumma❤️ You give me a sense of belonging and purpose. #ProudToBeAGirl #MothersDayEveryDay. To all those who feel that birth of a boy is a blessing and that of a girl is a burden. Let me tell you it’s the girls like Avani Chaturvedi, Mithali Raj, Mary Kom, Deepa Mallik, Priyanka Chopra and so many others who make our country proud. Gender should not define a child’s potential or the love they deserve. Luckiest to have you as my Mumma."

About Pooja Chopra

Pooja Chopra had her breakthrough with Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando: A One Man Army. She was born in Kolkata and was raised by her mother. The actress was abandoned by her father as he wished for a son. She has an elder sister named Shubhra Chopra.