Mother's Day: Anupam Kher's Sweet Video Ends With Mom Dulari's Special Message For PM Modi

It is that time of the year when you appreciate your mother for bringing you into this world and nurturing you. The bond between a mom and her child is something that is cherished for eternity and one day is surely not enough to celebrate motherhood. However, every year, a day is specially marked for people all across the globe to pay homage to the hard work of mothers as they fulfilled their duties with no wages and no holidays.

On Mother's Day 2022, actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share an adorable video of his mom Dulari talking about her favourite sweets and her recent injury. Surprisingly, she also left a special message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the end, thereby winning several hearts online.

Watch Anupam Kher's mom Dulari's video below:

In the clip, the Kher matriarch opens up about several things, especially her favourite sweets. At one point, she describes the story behind her recent hand injury. Travelling back in time, the elderly narrates several nostalgic memories, be it Anupam Kher secretively cooking Halwa or his hilarious encounter with monkeys in childhood.

In the end when reminded of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, "I salute him, may he live for 1000 more years. May god bless him before us for the exceptional work he is doing for India."

While sharing the video online, Anupam Kher wrote, "For me everyday is a #MothersDay. But for those who are celebrating it today, here a long video of Dulari where she talks about million things! From her favourite Mithai, to us making Halwa as children to monkeys to calling me bewakoof kahin ka to her injuries to our injuries AND to her favourite @narendramodi ji!! Enjoy this hilarious #MothersDay special! And give your mothers a long never ending hug!! Jai Mata Di!"

As soon as the video surfaced online, it received heartwarming reactions in no time. Netizens, in large numbers, filled Anupam Kher's comment sections with love and appreciation for his mother. While one wrote, "What a sunday. Feels like I'm at home listening to this amazing conversation. Wishing you happy mother's day dulari maa. Long live waiting for more such conversations". Another wrote, "My favorite Matha ji happy Mother’s Day to you dear mother, Dulari ji may god bless you always and keep you happy and healthy always love watching you here. One of my favorite people". Take a look at it below: