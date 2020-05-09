Mother's Day: Movies To Watch With Your Mom And Celebrate This Special Day

While one must celebrate their mother every day of the year, it is no harm either to make this particular day special for her. One might think that there is nothing much to do to make their mother feel special on Mother's Day as the lockdown is currently on. But seems like there is something that one can do to make her feel special, you can stay in and have a movie marathon with your mother! This year, Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 10, 2020. Here’s taking a list at a few Bollywood movies about mothers that you can watch with your mom this Mothers' Day.

List of movies to watch this Mother's Day

The Sky Is Pink

The film The Sky Is Pink is based on a true story and explores the theme of motherhood. The film revolves around the life of a motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who passed in 2015 when she was 18. The film also shows how the family tries to protect Aisha from living a healthy life, especially the mother, who goes to a greater extent to keep her daughter safe and happy.

The film is directed by Shonali Bose and starred Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. This also one of the most loved movies about mothers and you could watch this Mother's Day.

Kahaani

The film Kahaani is based on a thriller genre but it travels around the themes of feminism and motherhood. Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman, travels from London to Kolkata to find her husband, who is missing. She discovers that there is more than what the mind sees as all the hints lead to a dead end. The film was helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and starred Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Mother India

You can watch Mother India with your mom this Mothers' Day. This film is one of the greatest hits from the 50s. The film depicts the story of a poor single mother in rural India who is struggling with all odds to raise her sons, fighting against a bad moneylender. The climax sees her murdering her criminal son for the greater good, setting ideal examples for the Indian women. The film was directed by Mehboob Khan and starred Nargis, Sunil Dutt and Raaj Kumar in pivotal roles.

We Are Family

The film We Are Family is about how a stepmom who is hated by the divorced wife and children. Later she has no option of taking care of the kids and tries to win the hearts of her stepchildren and goes to great extent to keep them happy. The film is helmed by Siddharth Malhorta and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal, and Kajol in pivotal roles.

