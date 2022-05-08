Mother's Day: Preity Zinta To Shahid Kapoor, Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Motherhood

8th May 2022 marks the special occasion of Mother's Day and from Preity Zinta to Shahid Kapoor, B-town celebrities are celebrating the auspicious day by dedicating heartfelt posts either to their kids or to their beautiful mothers. Mother's Day is celebrated to laud the role of a mother, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

Preity Zinta says, 'I’m beginning to understand what motherhood is all about'

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and dedicated a special post to her mother as well as newborns. The 47-year-old actor could be seen posing with her little munchkins as well as her mother. Adding a heartfelt note, she mentioned in the caption, "I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I’m beginning to understand it." Have a look:

The Veer Zara actor further added, "From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I’m beginning to understand what motherhood is all about. It’s beautiful, empowering & a bit scary. I hope my children are more sensitive & appreciative of me than I was towards my mother. Irrespective, I will learn to love my kids more & expect less like all mothers & do everything I can, so they grow up to be the best versions of themselves Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there - today, tomorrow & everyday 😍 Loads of love n light 🌈 #happymothersday #ma #family #ting."

From Shahid Kapoor to Aamir Khan, here's how celebs celebrated Mother's Day

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to the photo-blogging site and shared a pic with his mother. The Jersey fame looked dapper in a grey outfit, while his mother is all smiles as she is seen giving a warm hug to her son. Shahid wrote in the caption, BLISS!! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ALL THE AMAZING MOMMIES". Have a look:

Madhuri Dixit Nene, who once again rose to fame after her latest blockbuster The Fame Game, shared an adorable throwback picture with her mother and two sisters. She captioned the post, "All that I am, all that I will ever be, it’ll be all your reflection आइ Happy Mothers Day #MothersDay #Mother #MotherLove #Motherhood #Maa."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra shared a adorable picture with his mother and captioned it, "Me with the Most natural poser in the family, Happy Mother’s day Ma Thank u for everything, love you". See the post here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a picture with her mother and her sister Karisma Kapoor on Mother's Day. The monochromatic picture features the duo's mother Babita Kapoor cutting a cake. Bebo captioned the post, "The reason we are…

@therealkarismakapoor."

Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, took to his Instagram handle and dropped a still from his hit film, Taare Zameen Par. He simple wrote in the caption, "#HappyMothersDay." Have a look:

