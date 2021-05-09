Mother's Day: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi, & Others Share Heartfelt Wishes

Commemorating the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and others shared social media posts celebrating the spirit of motherhood.

Priyanka took to her social media handle and shared a picture with her mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denis Jonas. She wrote, "I do what I want, where I want, when I want.... if my mom says it’s ok. “- unknown Today we celebrate motherhood. The beginning of all life. Here’s to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love. Please know you are appreciated and seen. I’m so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday. Love you Happy Mother's Day to everyone." [sic]

Sonam Kapoor shared a video collage of her childhood pictures with mother Sunita Kapoor and wrote, "As children, being witness to your grace, warmth and love has helped us become compassionate and empathetic adults. Celebrating Mothers’ Day far away from you makes me miss you even more. I love you, mama. Happy happy Mother’s Day!".

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor shared throwback pictures with her late mother and a beautiful actress Sridevi. In just two words, the actor wrote, "My Mumma". Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor too shared some pictures on the special day.

Celebrity fashion designer and Bollywood stylist Manish Malhotra shared a heartfelt note for his mother along with a photo with her. He wrote, "Always seeking her blessings Mother's are most Special love and respect to all the mothers in this world May with the Blessings of all the mothers in this world we get over these difficult times. #mothersday."

Preity Zinta penned a heartfelt note for her mom and wrote, "Happiness is seeing your mother smile Happy Mother's Day to meri ma & the center of my universe. Thank you for being my moral compass, my strength & all things nice inside of me. Love you to the moon & back #Happymothersday #MeriMa #mothersday #Throwback #Ting."

As children, being witness to your grace, warmth and love has helped us become compassionate and empathetic adults.

Celebrating Mothers’ Day far away from you makes me miss you even more. I love you, mama. Happy happy Mother’s Day! ✨💕 pic.twitter.com/vM43d3uKDI — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 9, 2021

“I do what I want, where I want, when I want.... if my mom says it’s ok. “- unknown

Today we celebrate motherhood.

The beginning of all life. Here’s to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love. Please know you are appreciated and seen.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/JXFh4UAmbi — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 9, 2021

I’m so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday. Love you

Happy Mother's Day to everyone❤️@madhuchopra @DeniseJonas



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/nbgvtXQ5KO — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 9, 2021

Happiness is seeing your mother smile ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to meri ma & the center of my universe. Thank you for being my moral compass, my strength & all things nice inside of me. Love you to the moon & back 😍 #Happymothersday #MeriMa #MothersDay #Throwback #Ting ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jJqQHyZb40 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 9, 2021

(with ANI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.