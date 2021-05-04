Mouni Roy And Varun Dhawan Share Guidelines On What To Do If SPO2 Falls Below 94

Several celebrities have been spreading awareness regarding oxygen levels. Recently, Mouni Roy and Varun Dhawan shared guidelines on how to bring SPO2 to a normal level. They gave out details about proning and how it helps in such situations.

Mouni Roy and Varun Dhawan took to their Instagram handles to inform fans on what to do if their SPO2 level drops before 94. They added that everyone does not need oxygen cylinders for the same and mentioned that proning is a medically approved technique to help improve oxygen deprivation. They also shared an article of an 82-year-old woman who beat COVID by only using the proning technique.

The actors also shared a figure of a man trying the technique where he is seen laying on his belly for 30 mins. Along with that they also shared three other positions. The patients have to keep switching between these 3 positions every 30 minutes. They have to keep the room well ventilated and try breathing as much fresh air as possible. Their fans thanked them for the guidelines and flooded the comment sections with heart emojis. Some fans and followers also asked the actors to stay safe.

A look at Mouni Roy's latest Instagram posts related to COVID-19

Mouni shared an illustration where COVID-19 frontline workers are being hailed as superheroes. She also shared a picture where Iron Man, Captain America, Batman and Spiderman have posed along with a frontline COVID-19 worker. Mouni wrote that frontline workers are her current favourite superheroes. She also shared a post expressing her gratitude towards frontline workers and mentioned that people should wear their masks while heading out of their houses. She added that people should isolate themselves if they have any symptoms and that they should register themselves for the vaccine. Take a look at Mouni Roy's latest posts.

About COVID-19 update

Maharashtra has currently more than 6 lakh active cases and 567 deaths as of May 4. Other states that have increasing cases are Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi. Several initiatives are being taken to serve meals to isolated COVID-19 patients across the country.

