Mouni Roy Celebrates Valentine's Day With Hubby Suraj Nambiar; 'Everyday Is Fun With You'

It is officially celebration time for actor Mouni Roy as just weeks after tying the knot with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar, the couple are now enjoying their first Valentine's Day. On Monday, February 14, the newlyweds took to social media to share a slew of mushy pictures to express their love for each other. Needless to say, the two are having a gala time while spending some quality time with each other.

Mouni Roy embraces hubby Suraj Nambiar

Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared a series of romantic photos that show the couple beaming with immense joy. While in one photo, Suraj embraces Roy in a warm hug, another sees him planting a kiss on Mouni's cheeks. From dates to wedding photo, the new post is a collection of the duo's sweet moments together. While sharing the photo online, Mouni said, "Err’yday is sooooo freaking fun with you ..Happy love day baby @nambiar13."

Suraj too left no stone unturned in expressing affection for Mouni, he penned down a heartfelt note for his wife. He wrote, "Will you be my Valentine @imouniroy? That was a rhetorical question, you have no choice — we're married. I love you." Check out the post below:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got hitched in an intimate ceremony on January 27. Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the couple decided to keep their nuptials private with only close friends and family attending the ceremony. While announcing their wedding, Mouni Roy stated, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!!Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.” Suraj also shared a series of wedding pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”

Media reports suggest that the duo met each other back in 2019 but kept their relationship away from the limelight. On the professional front, Mouni Roy will next share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the much-awaited sci-fi flick, Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni essaying pivotal roles. The first part of the trilogy is all set to hit the silver screen on September 9, this year.

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy