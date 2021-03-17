Mouni Roy Drops New Dance Video After Her Viral 'Patli Kamariya' Song; Watch

Mouni Roy’s latest song Patli Kamariya has been creating a buzz all over the internet as the actor showcased some of her sizzling moves. As she is enjoying the love and appreciation, she recently added another video of herself showcasing her moves yet again to the tunes of the song. Take a look at Mouni Roy’s dance video that she posted for all her fans on social media leaving them starstruck all over again.

Mouni Roy’s dance video 'Patli Kamariya'

Actor Mouni Roy recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this video clip for all her fans in which she can be seen grooving to the tunes of her latest song, Patli Kamariya. In the video, she can be seen in a sporty look in a dance studio wearing lilac coloured track pants and a top. She enhanced her look by tying a white jacket on her waist and wore a pair of white and grey coloured sneakers.

In the caption, she stated that "for the joy of it, dance on it already". She then mentioned the names of her costume designers, her stylists, choreographers along with the cast and crew of her latest music video, Patli Kamariya.

All her fans loved Mouni Roy’s latest dance video and took to her Instagram post to compliment her. Many of the fans stated how she looked amazingly beautiful in her video while many others mentioned how cool her song was. There were many of Mouni Roy’s celebrity peers who praised her dance moves and stated how she looked super sultry in the video. Some of the fans also added how Mouni Roy shared a rocking performance in the video. Some also dropped in numerous heart and fire emojis to express their views on how lovable she looked in her latest video. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Mouni Roy’s latest music video Patli Kamariya.

Mouni Roy’s songs

Mouni Roy first appeared in a music video named Holi Mein Rangeele alongside Varun Sharma and Sunny Sharma and then sizzled in Nakash Aziz’s Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. And recently, she became a part of Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh-E and Parampara Tandon’s latest song Patli Kamariya that has been trending on the internet and receiving appreciation from the audiences.

