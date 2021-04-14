Mouni Roy Enjoys Basking In The Sun While Wearing A Blue Bikini; See Post

Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram and shared a clip in which she can be seen enjoying a sunny day. Dressed in a blue bikini, she can be seen performing various activities while basking in the sun. Fans loaded her post by dropping heart and fire emojis. Friend and actor, Arjun Bijlani also dropped a comment. Take a look at Mouni Roy's latest post below.

Mouni Roy enjoys a sunny day

Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared a clip in which she wore a blue bikini and paired her look with matching sunglasses. She carried a pastel coloured bag opted for flat footwear. Her hair was tied up into a bun and, she wore a minimal neckpiece and went for the no-makeup look. The video started with her spending time at the poolside with sunlight falling on her face. She walked by the trees carrying her footwear in the hand. Later, she was seen enjoying her ice cream and reading a book at the beach. She added the song My Life Be Like by Grits to the background of her video and simply captioned her post with emojis. The video created a storm on social media while Arjun Bijlani dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Mouni Roy spends time in a desert

Earlier, Mouni shared another clip in which she was seen spending time in a desert. She wore a white, tube, crop top and other pants. She left her hair loose and opted for the smoky eye makeup. In her caption, she wrote, “Of sun sand & starry moonlit nights #momentsbecomememories.” Have a look at Mouni Roy's Instagram post below.

Mouni Roy's shows and films

Mouni Roy made her debut in television in 2007 with the role of Krishna Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Later, she became a part of several shows such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, and more. She appeared in reality shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and more.

She established herself with her portrayal of Shivanya in Naagin. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Gold in 2018. She was seen in films such as Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China and more. Mouni will be seen in the upcoming film BrahmÄstra directed by Ayan Mukerji.

(Promo Image source: Mouni Roy's Instagram)

