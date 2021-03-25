Mouni Roy Gives 'Juliet' Vibes In This Fiery Red Number; Fans Ask, 'why So Pretty?'

Actor Mouni Roy of the Naagin fame who has proven her versatility in the television industry keeps sharing stylish and stunning pictures of her on social media to entertain her fans. The Bong beauty recently upped her glam quotient by posting a series of photos donning a fiery red dress while quoting Rome and Juliet.

Mouni Roy stuns in Red

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Mouni wrote, " 'Red, But soft! What light through yonder window breaks?

It is the east, and Juliet is the sun.' ~ Romeo and Juliet, William Shakespeare." Mouni is clearly giving off Juliet vibes in the picture by wearing a short red ruffled long-sleeved dress that is hugging her sides perfectly. Her hair is down in a cascade of waves and her makeup is minimal with kohl-rimmed eyes, perfectly shaped eyebrows, nude lipstick and a lot of highlighter.

Netizens react to Mouni Roy's photos

Her picture not only managed to stun her fans but fellow B-town celebs went on to praise her too. Mandira Bedi and Sonal Chauhan dropped fire emojis in her comment section as she shared the photos. Her fans were also starstruck by the actors' photos and flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis while praising how good the actor looks. Check out some of the comments below:

A Glimpse into Mouni Roy's Instagram

The actor recently posted a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot with photographer Sachin Chande. Mouni wore a single strap black pinstriped dress for the photoshoot and looked gorgeous. She also posted a BTS video from her photoshoot.

Prior to that, Mouni, who is also an excellent dancer, posted a series of dance videos of her rehearsing to a dance routine choreographed by Hemant Kumar. The actor wrote "The Struggle was Real" and shared videos of her learning the steps and trying to get the choreography right after continuous practice.

Mouni Roy's career

Mouni Roy was first spotted when she was a background dancer for the song Nahi Hona from the 2004 movie Run. She made her debut as an actor on screen with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006 as a supporting character. She got her claim to fame after she starred as Sati in Devon k dev Mahadev and as the original Naagin Shivanya in Naagin 1 and Naagin 2.

She made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold and was last seen playing the female lead in the movie Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. The 35-year-old actor will be next seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukherjee's highly anticipated periodic film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Mouni Roy Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.