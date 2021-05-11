Mouni Roy Is A Vision In White As She Shares Throwback Pics From "happier Times"

Indian actress, Mouni Roy, recently shared several photos of herself on her Instagram handle. In the photos, the actress can be seen standing against a picturesque background of the sea. The actress can be seen wearing a white strappy noodle dress while posing for the camera. The picture is a candid shot in which the actress is laughing and looking towards the sea.

Mouni shared the photos with a caption about happier times, mentioning the photos are a "throwback". She wrote, "Some white greens & blues for your timeline...Throwback to happier times". Take a look at Mouni Roy's photos below.

Fans react to Mouni Roy's photos

Mouni Roy's throwback photos from "happier times" prompted a number of responses from fans and celebrities alike. Several celebrities like Monica Sharma, Smriti Khanna, and others left comments talking about how beautiful the actress looked in the photos. Bollywood choreographer, Rahul Shetty, also dropped a comment on the post.

Many of Mouni's fans also left comments on the picture praising the actress' picture-perfect background, while several others commented complimenting the actress' dress. Many fans also commented admiring Mouni's beauty calling her the "most beautiful woman in the world". Take a look at some of the reactions to Mouni Roy's Instagram post below.

Mouni Roy's latest projects and more

Indian actress, Mouni Roy, has appeared in a number of movies and tv shows over the course of her long career. The actress gained recognition when she appeared in the daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Krishna Tulsi. The actress, however, gained national recognition for her role as Shivanya Singh in the popular show, Naagin. Mouni Roy enjoys a huge following of a whopping 17.1 million on her Instagram handle and is an avid Instagrammer.

Mouni Roy is all set to appear in the upcoming fantasy action-adventure film, Brahmastra, alongside actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The actress will play the role of Damyanti, who will reportedly be the main antagonist of the film. Not much is known about the release of the film due to delays, however, it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Image: Mouni Roy's Instagram

