Mouni Roy, Kajol & Tanishaa Mukerji Spotted At North Bombay Durga Pooja Samiti 2021

Last Updated: 13th October, 2021 22:43 IST

Tanisha Mukherjee looked joyful as she engaged in fun conversations with her friends and family at the Pandal.

As Mouni reached the venue, she also struck poses with her loved ones for the paparazzi.

Made in China actor Mouni Roy was clicked as she attended Durga Puja celebrations in the city. She donned an off-white saree and she accessorised it with statement jewelry.

Kajol and Yug worshipped the Goddess Durga and were often caught have conversations and clicking selfies together.

At the Pandal, the Ishq actor and her son Yug were seen lost in conversation as Yug hugged her several times.

Kajol's sister Tanisha Mukherjee was also spotted at the city's Pandal along with her mother Tanuja. Tanishaa wore a pink saree with a gold waist belt.

Kajol arrived for Durga Puja celebration on Wednesday along with her son Yug Devgn. She opted for a blue traditional saree whereas Yug wore a white kurta-pajama.

