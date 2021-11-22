Mouni Roy and Mrunal Thakur had a fangirl moment when they bumped into English footballer David Beckham at the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix. The duo uploaded pictures with the legend, expressing disbelief at 'what just happened'. Apart from this, Mrunal was also seen posing for a selfie with F1 star Max Verstappen.

David Beckham looked dapper in formal attire, wherein he paired a black coat with white pants. Mouni Roy, who is gearing up for the release of Brahmastra, was seen clad in a black dress with a sleek hairstyle and a smoky eye look to go with it. Meanwhile, Mrunal kept it casual in a printed jacket and denim.

'Best night ever': Mrunal Thakur after meeting David Beckham in Doha

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, November 21, Mouni uploaded the picture and wrote," What just happened". Dhamaka actor Mrunal also uploaded two pictures, one of which happened to be a selfie with the Manchester United legend. For the caption, she wrote," AND THIS HAPPENED! BEST NIGHT EVER @davidbeckham @f1 @fabdoha. (sic)" Their pictures received comments from a myriad of well-known television faces. Among them, Ranveer Singh dropped a fire emoji and wrote, “Ooo (sic)”.

Others like Disha Parmar, Abhimanyu Dassani, Anusha Dandekar also flocked the comments section. Take a look.

.

The duo was seen gushing after their meetup and recorded a video asking if others were jealous of them. Describing their starstruck situation, Mrunal wrote "This is us after getting a picture with @davidbeckham (sic)". They also uploaded glimpses from the Grand Prix, which saw Lewis Hamilton emerge as the winner.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy, who's gearing up for the release of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, will also be seen in Velle alongside Karan Deol and Abhay Deol. On the other hand, Mrunal will be seen in the upcoming war drama, Pippa. She also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Thadam, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in her kitty as well Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.

(Image: @Mrunalthakur/@Imouniroy/Instagram)