Mouni Roy Pens Musings Of A Curious Mind, Says 'magic Is Clockwork Intertwined In The Now'

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 31, to pen her musings of a curious mind. She added a couple of photos of her posing in a black dress and wrote subtle makeup, eyeliner, and lipstick. She wrote in the caption "were you ever booed by anyone? Were you ever frightened with your own stories and memories? Don’t we always reminisce the good ol’ times instead of living every minute to the fullest, So alive in the present that you can taste all the love offerings life has to proffer! I’m stopping now, with the Best good bad ugly of the past tense; with all the psychological time we create. Coz I tell ya’ God loves fun & magic is in the clockwork intertwined in the now"

Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha commented with hugging and clapping hands emoticons to applaud her thoughts and Mouni replied her "to growing up" with shaking hands and sunglasses face emoticons. Taj Mahal 1989 actor Shirin Sewani commented fire emoticons to which Mouni replied with flying kisses emoticons. Amazed by her thoughts her fans commented with several heart eyes, red hearts, and fire emoticons in the comments.

A couple of days ago, Mouni Roy added a series of images and videos from her dance session with choreographer Utkarsh. Mouni wore a flowy black outfit and she looked simply stunning. They both can be seen presenting the dance piece on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' from 'Tamasha'. She wrote an encouraging note for her choreographer in the caption "Sing for the joy of it, Dance for the joy of it, Live for the joy of it!!!". Mouni also added stunning photos of her from their session which looked just as elegant as their dance moves. Check out-

Mouni Roy made her debut in the drama soap Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for a supporting role in 2006. She rose to fame for her role of 'Goddess Sati' in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev starring opposite Mohit Raina. Mouni also gained huge popularity for the role of 'Shivanya' in the fantasy thriller series Naagin. Mouni Roy was last seen in ZEE5's original film London Confidential which premiered on September 18, 2020. The film starred Purab Kohli, Kulraj Randhawa, and Sagar Arya and Mouni's role received positive reviews. She will be next seen in the supernatural action-fantasy trilogy BrahmÄstra directed by Ayan Mukherji in which she will essay the role of the main antagonist. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

