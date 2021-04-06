Mouni Roy Reveals Her Fitness Regime, Favourite Movie, Cartoon & More On 'Ask Me Anything'

Mouni Roy has a huge fan following on Instagram where she regularly posts pictures and videos. The actor keeps her fans updated about her life through social media and recently, she did an Ask Me Anything session on the platform. She shared some interesting information about herself as she answered popular fan questions on her stories, take a look at them below.

Mouni Roy's 'Ask Me Anything' session

A fan asked Mouni about her love for fitness and healthcare routine in the “Ask Me Anything” session. Mouni stated that she has a lot of injuries so she does not do any functional training or weight training. However, the actor revealed that she does yoga every day along with a lot of meditation and has balanced home food. Watch the clip of the same below.

Another fan asked her to choose between mountain or beach. Mouni replied that she would want to go to a really nice beach with mountains in the background. Watch the clip of her answer below.

Another question that was asked to Mouni Roy on the Instagram Ask Me Anything session was that does she like ice cream or cake? Mouni revealed that more than ice cream and cake, she prefers other Indian sweet dishes. The actor revealed that soan papdi and jalebi with rabdi were among her favourite sweet dishes and that she had more on the list. Watch the clip about it below.

Another fan asked Mouni to name her favourite film. The actor replied that there are many films that she likes. She revealed that her favourite films are Shakespeare in Love, Gone With the Wind, The Phantom of the Opera, and all the seven-book adaptations of Jane Austin’s novels.

Another fan asked Mouni to name her favourite book. The actor posted a picture of More Than a Life Sadhguru written by Arundhathi Subramaniam. She captioned the story as, “Reading this at the moment and absolutely loving it. I need a hundred pages to speak about all my favourite books.. honestly”.

A fan asked Mouni to name her favourite actor. Mouni posted a picture with Amitabh Bachchan and stated that he is her favourite Bollywood actor. Check out the picture of the same below.

A fan asked Mouni which is her favourite cartoon of all time. The actor posted a snapshot of Tom & Jerry. Check out the picture of the same below.

The above pictures are taken from Mouni Roy's photos on Instagram story

Promo Image: Mouni Roy's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.