Mouni Roy Shares A BTS Video Of A Photoshoot, Reveals One Of Her Favourite Bengali Songs

Actor Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot. She can be seen dressed in a floral lehenga in the video. Mouni Roy keeps her fans entertained by sharing fun reels on the social media platform. Mouni also revealed one of her favorite Bengali songs in the video.

Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a reel with her fans on social media. In the video, she can be seen in different poses while wearing a floral lehenga. In one of the frames, she can also be seen together with fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana. In the background, she even added a Bengali song called Bawshonto Eshe Geche from the film Chotushkone. In the caption, she wrote, "BTS #tb with my @anusoru & one of my fav Bangla songs." Have a look at Mouni Roy’s post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Mouni Roy’s post. Choreographer Rahul Shetty also wrote a hilarious comment on Mouni Roy’s post and said “Wishing you a happy life ahead @imouniroy.” Mouni Roy replied to him with a set of laughing emojis. Several other users expressed their love with emojis. One of the users said even urged her to say something in Bengali. Check out some of the comments below.

Mouni Roy’s social media presence

Mouni Roy is very active on social media and during the deadly second wave of COVID-19, she has helped many people in distress. Recently, she took to her social media account to share a video she urged everyone to help the Isckon Foundation of Mayapur. In the video, she said, “Isckon, as you might be aware of with the name, is a home to 7000 devotees from across the world who are helping people in these uncertain times. Thousands of people as we speak get infected with the virus and cannot get the due treatment required to cure themselves as a result they lose their lives and increase in the death rate due to the lack of timely treatment.”

In the caption, she wrote, “These are uncertain times of the pandemic, and we have to stand by each other and help them out. The people of Mayapur and neighboring areas are suffering terribly due to the unavailability of the medical facility .. #ISCKON is trying to help them get the medical attention they need with beds, oxygen cylinders, doctors, ambulances, food, etc... I have also tried to do my bit by contributing to them... I request you all to also go ahead and donate as much as possible for the people in need.” Take a look at Mouni Roy’s post below.

