Mouni Roy Shares A Motivating Quote, Puja Banerjee Has Funny Response; Take A Look

Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram and treated her fans with a motivating quote. Sharing the same, she revealed that she couldn’t forget thinking about it the whole day. Actor Puja Banerjee dropped a humorous comment on her post. Take a look at Mouni Roy's latest post below.

Mouni Roy shares a motivating quote

Mouni posted a quote by Brooke Hampton that read, “No, we don’t need more sleep. It’s our souls that are tired, not our bodies. We need nature. We need magic. We need adventure. We need freedom. We need truth. We need stillness. We don’t need more sleep, we need to wake up and live.”

She captioned her post by writing, “The lines didn’t leave me all day long!” Fans and followers loaded her post with lovely emojis whereas, Puja Banerjee wrote, “But I definitely need some sleep pls come and handle my baby for 1 night.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

A look at Mouni Roy's photos on Instagram

Earlier, Mouni shared a set of pictures wearing an indo-western yellow dress while posing at an open lawn in Dubai on the occasion of Apara Ekadashi. She opted for the natural makeup look and was seen sitting on a chair barefoot. In her caption, she penned a long note thanking God for giving her strength and courage to face life. She wrote, “I had invited God to come into my life but I had no idea how I thought things should be or how often I would close the door to God and let my will run wild. But with each struggle I have with God, I learn more about His beauty, love and patience. He isn't so far removed from me now. He's become my best friend. I still say, ‘No God, this time I think you're wrong. I won't.’ And God waits until my whole being realizes that I'm incapable of doing it alone, that His way is the best way. He has miraculously given me the strength and courage to face life as it is. I have His help and guidance to weather the storms and enjoy the beauty I had not seen before.” Check out her post below.

