Mouni Roy took to her social media account on April 19 and shared a picture of an encounter she had with the iconic Indian singer Asha Bhosle. In the caption of the post, she mentioned that meeting the icon was a 'dream come true' as she gave fans a glimpse into some behind the scenes moments from the sets of Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. Several fans and followers took to the comments section and sent their love to them.

Mouni Roy meets Asha Bhosle on the sets of Dance India Dance Li’l Masters

Mouni Roy headed to her Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a sweet picture, in which she can be seen kneeling down and holding Asha Bhosle's hand as the duo engage in deep conversation. Asha Bhosle could be seen in an elegant white saree with a blue blouse, which she paired with a matching beaded necklace. She also wore a shawl with hints of pink and orange around her neck as she was caught in a candid moment with Mouni Roy. Roy on the other hand was seen wearing a shimmering outfit comprising of a beaded backless top and silver skirt.

Have a look at Mouni Roy's post here

In the caption of her post, Mouni Roy mentioned she had a 'musical day' with the popular celebrity and hailed her 'unbelievable voice'. She also remembered the country's 'nightingale' and Asha Bhosle's late sister Lata Mangeshkar, who recently passed away. The picture of the duo also featured a black and white portrait of the late singer in the background. She mentioned she could not wait for fans to watch the upcoming episode of the reality show on the weekend and wrote -

"Yesterday was a dream come true meeting & spending the day with you on DID sets Asha ji. It was a musical day filled with your unbelievable voice, stories learnings yearnings remembering our nightingale Lata ji, she'll live in us forever; we love you both so much… Can’t wait for you guys to watch the Saturday episode.. you are in for a musical on broadway with the evergreen songs we all have loved forever".

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy