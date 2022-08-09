Mouni Roy is very active on her social media handle. From sharing glimpses of her Maldives vacations with her husband Suraj Nambiar to sharing pictures with her pet, Mouni leaves no stones unturned in giving fans a sneak peek into her life. The actor's social media timeline is full of precious memories of her life.

Ever since the Naagin actor got married, she is often seen sharing loved-up pictures with her husband Suraj Nambiar. The actor never shies away from expressing her love for Suraj. As Suraj turned a year older on Tuesday, Mouni took to her social media handle and dedicated a heartfelt post to her beloved husband.

Mouni Roy wishes Suraj Nambiar on his birthday

On 9th August, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her husband Suraj Nambiar. The picture seems to be from one of their vacations as the duo is seen posing with each other amidst the beautiful scenic location of a sea. In the picture, Mouni is seen wearing a white noodle strap dress, Suraj on the other hand sported a white tee and dark blue shots. The pictures highlighted several romantic moments of the couple as they spend some quality time with each other on a yacht. The last photo saw Mouni sharing a passionate kiss with her husband.

Along with sharing the pictures, Mouni penned a heartwarming note for Suraj. She wrote, "Happy birthday, the shining 🌟 of my life and the giver of best cuddles and kisses in the world..I can’t wait to spend an eternity tog…My err’ything, the best part of me..

Am just the luckiest to have wished you into my reality @nambiar13"

Here, take a look at the post:

Mouni Roy on the work front

Mouni Roy will be next seen in Brahmastra which is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 9, 2022. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and many others in lead roles. Touted to be a mythological film, Brahmatsra Part 1: Shiva will focus on Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva who is the new avatar of Agniastra on Earth. It will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 9.

Image: Instagram@imouniroy